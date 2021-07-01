Posted by admin

Obituary: Stephen Thomas ‘Tom’ Filiatreau, 65, Fredericktown

Stephen Thomas “Tom” Filiatreau, 65, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cambron Filiatreau; one daughter, Therese (Frankie) Cox of Fredericktown; one son, Shawn (Stephanie) Filiatreau of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Ellen (Steve) Leachman of Fredericktown; three brothers, John Robert (Marlena) Filiatreau, Bill (Mary) Filiatreau and Frank (Debbie) Filiatreau of Fredericktown; and four grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Hole-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a prayer service 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

