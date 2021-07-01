Posted by admin

Obituary: Clifton Goodlett, 85, Bardstown

Clifton Goodlett, 85, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Bullitt County. He retired from General Electric. He enjoyed sports and coached baseball, football, and basketball in Bardstown during the 1970’s. He coached one of the first women’s organized softball teams in Nelson County, known as the Jewell & Hayden softball team. He was a big UK fan. He golfed in his later years, and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

CLIFTON GOODLETT

He was preceded in death by his parents, Acy and Macie Ricketts Goodlett; two sisters, Nina Jackson and Mickey Olson; and one brother, Bill Goodlett.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Cecil Goodlett of Bardstown; two sons, Mark (Debra) Goodlett of Lantana, Texas, and Patrick (Tammy) Goodlett of Louisville; two brothers, Gerald Goodlett and Wayne Goodlett; four granddaughters, Stacy (Zack) Campbell, Emily Goodlett, Molly Goodlett, and Elizabeth Goodlett; three great-grandsons, Baron Campbell, Casen Campbell, and Boston Campbell; a special nephew, R. L. Abell; and a special niece, Amanda Masterson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-