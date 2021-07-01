Posted by admin

Obituary: James George ‘Jim’ LaFlair, 58, Bardstown

James George “Jim” LaFlair, 58, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Utica, N.Y., to Henry C. and Marilyn A. Metzger LaFlair. He was the events and outreach program manager at Ft. Knox, was Cadet Cmd and USAREC for the U.S. Army and was an Army veteran. He was a devoted husband, father and papi and was a friend to everyone. He adored music, was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Terri LaFlair; onr daughter, Alyssa LaFlair of Bardstown; three sons, Joe (Melissa) LaFlair of Phoenix, Ariz., and Dan LaFlair and Matt LaFlair, both of Bardstown; his parents, Hank and Marilyn LaFlair of Utica, N.Y.; one sister, Denise (Dan) Elizondo of San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Steve LaFlair, John LaFlair and Dave LaFlair, all of Utica, N.Y.; one grandson, Colton; and one granddaughter on the way, Charlotte James.

The family followed his wishes of cremation.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

