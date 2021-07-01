Posted by admin

Local girl earns ‘Little Miss Bluegrass’ title, right to compete in Midwest pageant

EMMA MCGEE

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Thursday, July 1, 2021 — Emma McGee, the 7-year-old daughter of Jake McGee of Elizabethtown and Crystal McKinzie of New Haven, was recently crowned Mega High Point Grand Supreme for America’s Best Pageant in the Bardstown preliminaries.

She was awarded the title “Little Miss Bluegrass” and will be advancing on to the Midwest national pageant, which will be held in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Sept. 10-12, 2021.

America’s Best Pageant promotes community involvement and good citizenship. Emma’s goal is to bring home a title for her community.

-30-