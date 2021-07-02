Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Alice Nalley, 86, Bardstown

Mary Alice Nalley, 86, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Nov. 20, 1934, in New Haven. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Theodore “Sam” Nalley (2016); her parents, Lawrence and Mary Alice Hempstead Masterson; three sisters, Dorothy Koch, Anna Frampton and Norma Rose Thomas; and one brother, Lawrence Masterson.

Survivors include four daughters, Kim Nalley of Bardstown, Cindy Fowler (Ben) of Columbia, S.C., Maria Rigor (Deke) of LaGrange and Katrina Mack of Owensboro; three sons, Eddie Nalley of Elizabethtown, David Nalley (Jalinda) of Bardstown and Michael Nalley (Julia) of Balltown; two sisters, Carolyn Mattingly (Junie) of Loretto and Patsy Partin (Kenny) of Louisville; one brother, David Masterson (Hazel) of Finchville; eight grandchildren, Morgan Amundsen, Rebecca Hall, Josh Siegfried, Justin Siegfried, Emily Mack, Eric Mack, Travis Petty and Trenton Petty (Megan); two great-grandchildren, Adeline Petty and Tripp Petty; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Hailey Fowler, Mackenzye Myles and Hannah William.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Rev. Joseph C. Batcheldor officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may go to Helping Hands youth group c/o the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Pallbearers are Landon Smith, Josh Siegfried, Scott Partin, Justin Siegfried, Travis Petty, Ben Fowler and Deke Rigor.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

