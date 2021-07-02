Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 1-2, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 46, Bardstown, violation of condition of release. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, July 2, 2021

Randall Isaac Johnson II, 42, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); residents not to use license of other states; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $11,100. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesley Brooke McKay, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-