One-shot COVID vaccine will be available on opening night of Nelson County Fair

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 2, 2021 — Nelson County Fairgoers will have the opportunity to receive the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on the opening day of the Nelson County Fair on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The vaccination booth will be locataed near Samuels Hall and the grandstands. Vaccinations will be available starting at 6 p.m.

Vaccinations are available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Children under 17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.

Individuals who wish to get vaccinated are requred to bring a photo ID and proof of insurance.

The vaccination booth is sponsored by Baptist Health Hardin and the Nelson County Fair Board.

