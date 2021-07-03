Posted by admin

Obituary: Davis Austin Rowden, 44, Bardstown

Davis Austin Rowden, 44, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 16, 1977, in Denver, Colo., to Charles and Doreatha Prosser Rowden. He grew up in Alabama where he played football for the Vernon Bulldogs. He worked most of his life in factories operating forklifts. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with his family. He spent his time as a reseller on eBay after becoming disabled. He was a man with a huge heart and a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all those that loved him.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amber May Rowden; and his grandmother, Vidalia Rowden.

He is survived by two children, Leanne N. Rowden and Austin C. Rowden, both of Bardstown; his girlfriend, Sacha Hartzell of Bardstown, his father, Charles Rowden of Hamilton, Ala.; one sister, Charlin R. Hocuff of Hamilton, Ala.; one brother, Garreth Floyd of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Parkyr L. Rowden and Oliver Lucas Davis Rowden (due July 5, 2021); and many nieces and nephews.

The family followed his wishes for cremation with a remembrance service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

