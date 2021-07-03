Posted by admin

Obituary: Hugh M. Kirsch, 91, Bardstown

Hugh M. Kirsch, 91, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Windsor Gardens. He was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Bardstown to the late Louis and Elizabeth Heady Kirsch. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a volunteer for United Way of Nelson County, and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Lydia Dugan, Louise Parrish, Mary Walker, Dorothy Nally, Louis “Jiggs” Kirsch and Eugene Kirsch.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kirsch’ as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to United Way of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

