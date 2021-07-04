Posted by admin

Obituary: Doris Jean Douglas, 85, Bargersville, Ind.

Doris Jean Douglas, 85, Bargersville, Ind., died at home on FrIday, July 2, 2021. She was born June 29, 1936, in Bardstown. She married her late husband Joseph Vernie Douglas on December 31, 1951. They were married 69 years and she gave birth to four daughters.

Doris retired from North Central High School in 1994 after 23 years serving as a cook in the cafeteria. She was one of the greatest cooks and bakers. To this day, students and staff continue to talk about the Chocolate Kringle cookies she baked. She loved cooking and was a dedicated employee. She enjoyed secretly altering the recipes to make them tastier for the students and staff.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Her personal goal for her children was to finish high school. She stressed the importance of earning a high school degree and instilled in each to be successful and self-sufficient. She enjoyed singing while Vernie played the guitar, and the girls were there dancing and listening. She was a strong, beautiful woman who worked through many obstacles in her lifetime, rarely complained and remained positive throughout her life. One couldn’t ask for a more sincere, loving, grateful mom and wife.

In their retirement years, she and Vernie traveled from 1994-2006 visiting their daughters in Yuma, Ariz., Bardstown, Greenwood, Ind., and Indianapolis.

She enjoyed working hard, raising children, and socializing with her many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vernie Douglas; one grandson, Chad Clark; one granddaughter, Ashley Wykoff; her parents, Floyd Adrien Vowels and Anna Mary Lynch Vowels; and two sisters, Loraine Mattingly and Velda Jackson.

She is survived by her four daughters, Anna Kirk (Paul) of Indianapolis, Ind., Barb Douglas of Bargersville, Ind., Virginia Douglas of Bardstown and Bonnie Clark of Greenwood, Ind.; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

