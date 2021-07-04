Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Jon Scott Buechele, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; fugitive from another state. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:49 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Warren Mattingly, 56, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Truman Kelly Frost, 40, Louisville, no charge information available. No bond listed. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christina Marie Gatica, 42, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 11:21 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.