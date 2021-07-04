Posted by admin

Obituary: John Wayne Brown, 66, New Haven

John Wayne Brown, 66, of New Haven, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his residences in New Haven with his family by his side. He was born in Hardin County to the late Hansel Brown and his mother, Mary Edward Laswell Brown.

JOHN WAYNE BROWN

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. He was a great conversationalist who never met a stranger. This made him a great salesman, he could make anyone smile. He was an avid golfer, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kayla Marie Brown.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 30 years, Fran M. Brown of New Haven; one daughter, Mary Alice Brown of New Haven; his mother, Mary Edward Brown of Elizabethtown; one sister, Rhondalyn “Pug” (Larry) Waddell of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Steve (Carol) Brown, and Mark (Lucy) Brown, both of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Ken Fortner officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

In keeping with his wishes after his service he chose cremation and to take his ashes to the ocean.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-