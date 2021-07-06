Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 3, 2021

Jeremy Nathan Alms, 50. Shelbyville, burglary, third-degree; failure to appear; fugitive from another state; criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond total is $10,750. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Eric Conner, 50, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Harold Thomas Jackson, 52, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

