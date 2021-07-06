Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Jane Bunch, 86, Elizabethtown

Barbara Jane Bunch, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 30, 1935, in Hardin County. She worked for the Elizabethtown News for years before going to work at Hub City Printing in Elizabethtown. She was working for Goodwill Industries in Elizabethtown at the time of her death. She loved her job at Goodwill, where she made a number of good friends. She always said she loved her job and her many friends there.

BARBARA JANE BUNCH

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Samuel and Edith Hendrickson Beard; one daughter, Melissa Kay Bunch; one son, Ronnie Lee Bunch; three sisters, Betty Williams, Virginia Willams and Clara Seabolt; and five brothers, Floyd Beard, Isaiah Beard, Washington Beard, Tommy Beard and Joseph “Jay” Beard.

Survivors include her one daughter, Michelle Cundiff (Paul); one son, Mark Bunch (Stacie); one sister, Brenda Sue Logsdon; four grandchildren, Matt Bunch, Jacob Cundiff (Shelley), Kelcie Cundiff and Kaleb Cundiff; and two great-grandchildren, Raelynn Cundiff and Ava Cundiff.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-