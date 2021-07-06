Posted by admin

Obituary: Archie Woodrow Faircloth Jr., 75, Bardstown

Archie Woodrow Faircloth Jr., 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 22,1946, in Philadelphia to Archie Woodrow Sr. and Evelyn Victoria Stamper Faircloth.

He received a BA and MBA from University of Louisville in 1968 and 1972, respectively. He received a DBA from the University of KY in 1977 and was a certified public accountant. He retired from the University of Louisville after 47 years of teaching accounting in the School of Business. He was an avid animal lover and never met a stranger. He donated his time at the Bourbon City Bark Park. He also volunteered as Santa for kids and animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jacob Wisdom and Nicholas Johnson; and one favorite uncle, Tom Faircloth.

He is survived by his wife, Therese Johnson; her two children, Ben (Jennifer) Johnson and Kelly (Jason) Biggs; and five grandchildren, Jesse (JD) Wisdom, Landon Johnson, Henry Biggs, Cate Johnson and Chloe Johnson.

The private burial is Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Bardstown Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Parish Hall. All friends and especially kids are invited to share their favorite “Archie” stories. There will be a buffet and ice cream bar.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take form of contributions to the Bourbon City Bark Park or Nelson County Humane Society.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

