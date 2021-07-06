Posted by admin

Obituary: Angela Cabrina Hardin, 60, New Haven

Angela Cabrina Hardin, 60, of New Haven, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born March 30, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Desmond and Cecilia Joann Murphy Flahiff. She was a former CNA for the Hodgenville Nursing home. She was of the Catholic faith and loved her family and fur babies.

ANGELA CABRINA HARDIN

She is survived by two sons, Joey Hardin and Stephen (Ashley) Hardin, both of Bardstown; her fiance’, Al Thornsberry of New Haven; one sister, Desi Kays of Bardstown; and one brother, Martin (Jeannie) Flahiff of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-