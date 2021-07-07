Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Jody Yates Jewell, 36, Taylorsville, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alisha Nicole Gamble, 36, Nicholasville, ,possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Ronald Newton, 42, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cassius Cannabis, 47, Bardstown, robbery, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Denny Lee Wooldridge, 46, New Haven, reckless driving; license to be in possession; speeding 25 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-