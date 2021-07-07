Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ann Luvisi, 86, formerly of Bardstown

Mary Ann Luvisi, 86, formerly of Bardstown, died suddenly on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was the former Mary Ann Cissell and was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Bardstown to the late Anthony and Margaret Hardin Cissell. She was first and foremost a wife, mother and homemaker.

For more than 50 years, she was a member of the Highgate Springs Homemakers Club. She was a devout Catholic who was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister and as a member of the Bereavement Committee. She was a proud alumna of Mercy Academy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Chris Luvisi, a former educator for the Bardstown City Schools; and one sister, Betty Jo Timmel.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Lawrence Luvisi; three daughters, Vicki Hurst (Greg), Camille Watkins (Bill) and Jennifer Luvisi; three sons, Michael Luvisi (Pegge), Frank Luvisi, and Steve Luvisi (Corinne); one daughter-in-law, Anne Luvisi; one brother-in-law, Richard Timmel; one sister, Peggy Richards (Larry); one brother, Tony Cissell (Jeanie); 20 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

The visitation, funeral mass and burial are private for the family.

Flowers are welcome, however memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

