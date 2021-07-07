Posted by admin

Obituary: Shirley Ann Hayden French, 80, New Haven

Shirley Ann Hayden French, 80, of New Haven, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her home. She was born on Aug. 23, 1940, in Lebanon Junction to her parents, Frances E. and Margaret Agnes Jackson Hayden. She retired from Publisher’s Printing Company as a file clerk. She was a member of Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church and attended Rolling Fork Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Walter W. French.

Survivors include five daughters, Diane Reynolds (Mike), Sherree Hayes (Charlie), Julie Hayes, Laurie Shelton and Mary French (Chuck Hellard); two sons, Guy E. Snellen Jr. (Cecilia) and David E. Snellen (Maranda); three stepsons, Walter “Buddy” French, Ralph French and Charlie French; six sisters, Frankie Sweat (John), Joyce Fabian (Richard), Sue Sweat (Alan), Patricia Masterson (Steve), Janet Rouse (Hyte) and Carol Beeler (Paul); one brother, Paul Hayden; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with the Rev. Jeremy Shelton officiating. Burial is in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

