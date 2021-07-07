Posted by admin

Obituary: Roy Lee Case, 62, Bloomfield

Roy Lee Case, 62, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 27, 1959, in Bardstown to the late Sam and Mattie Baker Case. He was an auto body repairman, attended Bloomfield Church of God, and loved fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruthie Humes, Pauline Hardin, and Christine Thompson; and three brothers, Samuel Case, Theodore Case and Rome Gardia “Buddy” Case.

He is survived by one sister, Judy (Paul) Jantzen of Bloomfield; four brothers, Edgar (Sue) Case, Danny (Carla) Case, Paul (Kathy) Case and Orville Case, all of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-