Posted by admin

NAACP president addresses fiscal court regarding investigation of county jail death

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court’s Tuesday meeting ended with a request from local NAACP President Jeff Stone to be placed on the court’s next meeting agenda.

Stone spoke to the court in regard to the March 19, 2021, death of LaBrent Maddox, a state inmate who was serving time in the custody of the Nelson County Jail.

JEFF STONE

Stone expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that his open records request to the jail — and a request to see LaBrent’s autopsy results — have not been granted. Stone also was asking to see what changes the jail has implemented to combat the influx of drugs into the facility.

Stone said he understood that access to answers can be delayed because of an ongoing investigation, but he wanted to be sure there was nothing be ignored or covered up in the process.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating Maddox’s death, though that investigation is still ongoing. Stone also expressed frustration over his not being allowed to tour the jail,

He told the court that he felt there was some resistance to provide the information he requested from Fiscal Court and the jail.

Watts told Stone he had responded to his May 20, 2021 email regarding Maddox’s death.

Judge Executive Dean Watts listens as NAACP President Jeff Stone addresses Nelson Fiscal Court at Tuesday’s meeting.

After the meeting, Stone discussed his frustration about the lack of information with Jailer Buck Snellen, Chief Deputy Jailer Jessica Raikes, and County Attorney Matthew Hite.

Watts said he would have Stone on an upcoming meeting agenda to hear his questions and complaints.

PIPE PURCHASE. The court approved the purchase of needed piping for the to-be-constructed leachate line that will serve the Nelson County Landfill when completed.

Solid Waste Coordinator Johh Greenwell said bids on the pipe were separate form the construction bid because the prices on the pipe were only good for five days. After five days, the price will change.

Greenwell said it made sense for the county to purchase the needed pipe immediately. The county could head-off a probably price increase by doing so, and the county would not have to pay sales tax.

The magistrates approved the immediate purchase of the pipe, and will take action on the construction bid at a later date.

MEALS FROM THE HEART REQUEST. Rick Smith, the volunteer coordinator for the Meals from the Heart program, addressed the court regarding their request for funding to help keep the meals program running.

The program provides about 100 people with meals that are delivered to their homes by volunteers. The program has been funded by a grant since its inception, but that grant that funded the $180,000 operation is ending.

The Bardstown City Councl has commited $80,000 to help fund the program’s annual costs. Smith said other donors have pledged $20,000 in funds to support its mission, and he asked the court to consider matching the city’s pledge of $80,000 annually to help keep the program running.

Smith said the program depends on 32 volunteers who each day deliver the meais that the program purchases from the GO Center. The GO Center makes a minimal profit on each lunch, he explained.

The Senior Citizens Center provides meals to seniors, but individuals must come to the center to take part in those meals.

MAGISTRATE JEFF LEAR

The program helps what Smith described as “the poorest of the poor” who are unable to get out of their homes.

Watts made no promises but said the court members will review the request. He noted there are 4 or 5 other non-profits that are also asking the county for financial support.

NORTHEAST NELSON FIRE BUDGET. Ted Shields, chief of the Northeast Nelson Fire Department, presented the department’s fiscal year 2021 budget to the court.

One of the biggest planned expenditures for the coming year is construction of Station 3, which will be located at 360 East Main St. in Fairfield. Two current volunteer firefighters come from the Fairfield area, and the department already has an engine ready to place in the station once it is completed.

In other business, the court:

— heard that the new security cameras will go online July 14th at Dean Watts Park;

— approved the re-appointment of Terry Scrogham to the Northeast Nelson Fire District;

— approved hiring Lexington-based Roy Hunter CPA for the county’s financial audit.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the second floor meeting room in the Old Courthouse on Court Square.

-30-