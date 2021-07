Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 — NAACP President Jeff Stone addresses Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, July 6, 2020, regarding a death at the Nelson County Jail. Running time 6 minutes, 40 seconds.