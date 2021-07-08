Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Billy Gene Groce, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell Dewayne Jeffires, 36, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,196. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Lynn Colvin, 28, Bardstown, serving bench warrant for court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyrie Jo Canales, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,000. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

