KSP investigating Wednesday two-vehicle fatal crash on US31E in LaRue County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 8, 2021 — Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on US31E in LaRue County Wednesday morning.

According to a KSP press release, troopers were requested at 10:10 a.m. by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 22-year-old Colby Wilder, 22, of Munfordville, was heading south on US31E in a 2011 Kia Forte. For unknown reasons, his vehicle struck the rear of a garbage truck operated by Stephen Williams, 28, of Elizabethtown.

Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene by the Larue County Coroner’s Office. Williams was not injured.

A portion of US-31E was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to investigate the collision. The collision is still under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.

