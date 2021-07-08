Posted by admin

Computer outage means clerk’s office cannot perform vehicle transfers, renewals

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 8, 2021, 12:15 p.m. — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom reports that due to a statewide computer outage, the clerk’s office motor vehicle licensing department is closed. The office cannot complete vehicle transfers or registration renewals until the computers are back online.

Those who wish to get vehicle registrations renewed or vehicle transfered should call the office first to make sure the computers are available by calling (502) 348-1831.

