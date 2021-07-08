Posted by admin

Obituary: The Rev. John C. Sanderson, 80, Bardstown

The Rev. John C. Sanderson, 80, of Bardstown, a true man of God, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born July 24, 1940, in Detroit Mich. He married his wife of 57 years in 1964.

He impacted many people with his gentleness, intelligence, warmth, and sense of humor. He was known as a reverend, a teacher, a mentor and even a missionary to many people in Kentucky, Mississippi, Vermont, and Trinidad.

As a high school history teacher for over 20 years in Oneida, he mentored students, taught drama, ran the concession stand at ball games, sponsored the Senior Class trips to Washington, D.C., and he often preached the school’s chapel service.

Later, he gave up teaching to become pastor at two churches in Clay County. A few years later, he moved to Mississippi to become pastor of Batesville Presbyterian Church. While in Batesville, he had a local radio program and he served as a community leader in many ways, such as being on the Mississippi Foster Review Board. He then felt the call to pastor a church in Vermont – a state he had always wanted to live in. There he became pastor of Barnet Presbyterian Church, and a beloved member of that tight-knit community. He taught history classes to inmates working their GED at the local prison. After 10 years, he returned to Kentucky and served as pastor at Bardstown Presbyterian. This was his final church assignment. In addition to preaching, he was a familiar face every week at Flaget Memorial Hospital as a volunteer greeter. He also enjoyed the fellowship of the local Ministerial Association. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, a great dad, and a super granddaddy, who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Voris and Lois Sanderson; and one brother, Robert Sanderson.

He is survived by his wife, Hannah Trigg Sanderson; two daughters, Carol Sanderson and Kimberly Sanderson (though they married into the family, he did not consider them in-laws); two sons, Scott Sanderson and Jay Sanderson;

and one grandson, Korbin Sanderson.

The funeral is noon Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Eldon Morgan officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to The Navigator, Voice of the Martyrs, and Feeding America.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

