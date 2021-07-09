Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); persistent felony offender, second-degree; bail jumping, first-degree. Bond total is $30,500 cash. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Mirick, 31, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tasha Michelle Conard, 39, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. No bond listed. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Elena Sanchez, 20, New Haven, speeding, 23 mph over limit; no operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 58, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Lee Wiley, 27, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000 (3 counts); failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property under $10,000; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; improper display of registration plates. Bond total is $15,250. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.