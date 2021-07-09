Posted by admin

William Columbus ‘Billy Lum’ Montgomery, 81, Bardstown

William Columbus “Billy Lum” Montgomery, 81, of Springfield Rd., Bardstown, died at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Robley Rex V.A. Medical Center in Louisville.

He is survived by one daughter, Anne Margaret (Dan) Taylor of Springfield; three sons, John (Laura) Montgomery of Bardstown, David Montgomery of Louisville and Reed Montgomery of San Antonio, Texas; four sisters, Jean Boone of Raywick, Sr. Joyce Montgomery O.P. of Bardstown, Nancy Stanton of Bardstown and Betsy Socha of Farmington Hills, Mich.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

