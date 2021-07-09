Posted by admin

Obituary: Jessie Wendell Ward, 83, Hodgenville

Jessie Wendell Ward, 83, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. He was retired from GE in Louisville after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Damon Lee and Elva Helm Ward; and four siblings, Fred Ward, Geneva Bell Tucker, Blaine Ward and Bradley Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Ward; eight children, Kyna (Kevin) Barnette Wendell (Vicki) Ward, Robert (Rhonda) Ward and Marcia Thomas, all of Bardstown, Danny Ward of Buffalo, Stephen (Martha) Plouvier of Hodgenville, Neal Ward of Louisville and Stacey (Robert) Nichols of Elizabethtown; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Joshua Cooper officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, and 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home of Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

