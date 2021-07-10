Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Lee ‘Pap’ Mattingly, 84, Bardstown

Charles Lee “Pap” Mattingly, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on Aug. 28, 1936, in Loretto to the late Joseph Lavielle and Emily Hardin Mattingly. He was a retired Inspector for General Electric in Louisville. He loved gardening and was an avid UK sports fan. He served in the National Guard and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Flossie Downs; and one brother, Jimmy Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Adams Mattingly; three daughters, Sheila Clark and Stacie (Kevin) Hodge, both of Bardstown, and Angela (Bill) Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Robert Allen “Bobby” Mattingly and James “Eric” (Allison) Mattingly, both of Bardstown; three sisters, Sarah (Billy) Devers and Mary (Cecil) Johnson, both of Bardstown, and Ada Boblitt of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren, John Clark, Crystal Edlin, Trey Greenwell, Travis Greenwell, Jamie Mattingly, Brooke Hodge, Taylor Brady, A.J. Brady; and six great-grandchildren.

The prayer service is 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3:30-7:30 Monday, July 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

