Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Derek Lane Robinson Jr., 34, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-