Obituary: Jane Fenwick, 84, Bardstown

Jane Fenwick, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home. She was born June 19, 1937, in Bloomfield to the late John Hamilton and Luella Call Shehan. She was a 1956 graduate of Bloomfield High School and graduated from Spencerian College. She was a retired employee of Salt River RECC, American Greetings, and was a former substitute teacher for Foster Heights and Bethlehem. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a greeter and on the bereavement committee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Hood; and two brothers, John A. Shehan and Shirley Shehan.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bobby” Fenwick; four sons, Robert S. “Buddy” (Melissa) Fenwick and Allen Clark (Susie) Fenwick, both of Bloomfield, John Lee (Betty Raye) Fenwick and Philip Fenwick, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Betty Adam of Bloomfield and Julieann Raikes of Bardstown; one brother, Billy (Faye) Shehan of Union; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Joe Batcheldor officiating. Burial is in Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Houghlin-Greewell Funeral

Home with a Tuesday evening prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

