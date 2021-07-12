Posted by admin

Obituary: Newman ‘Buzz’ Bryan, 88, Bardstown

Newman “Buzz” Bryan, 88, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home in Bardstown with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Boston on Jan. 1, 1933.

He worked at Heaven Hill, McLean Trucking and retired from maintenance at the Nelson County Board of Education. He lived in Okeechobee, Fla., for 16 years, where he was a deacon, and moved back to Bardstown four years ago. He was an avid fisherman and loved cooking, reading, gardening, and refinishing furniture.

He was a member of the American Legion for 21 years and a lifetime member of the NRA. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1950 – 1954. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of The Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Sylvia McMahan Bryan; his parents, Amy Mays Bryan and Robert Hunley Bryan; and five brothers, Woodrow Bryan, Roy Arnold Bryan, Herman Alonzo Bryan, William Jennings Bryan, and Bernard Leslie Bryan.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 32 years, Mary Bean Bryan; one daughter, Elaine Bryan Ferriell (John) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; one son, Anthony Wayne Bryan (Linda) of Hooker, Okla.; one stepdaughter, Pam Bose (Jimmy) of Bardstown; one stepson, Tommy McAdams of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Myrna Wanda Boone of Bardstown, and Rose Kathleen Gootee of Bardstown; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Willard Delaney officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Potter Children’s Home and to the Shriners.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

