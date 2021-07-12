Posted by admin

Obituary: Steven Bruce Popplewell, 71, Cox’s Creek

Steven Bruce Popplewell, 71, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Stanford to the late Robert and Ada Tapp Popplewell. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for the University of Louisville and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Stephanie Popplewell; two sisters; and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Bailey Popplewell; two sisters, Patsy Coleman of Casey County and Judy Rice of New Jersey; and one brother, Bob (Debbie) Popplewell of Stanford.

The family has followed his wishes for a non ceremonial cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

