Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Louise ‘Sis’ Rummage, 93, Bardstown

Mary Louise “Sis” Rummage, 93, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at UofL Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 29, 1927, in Bullitt County to the late Manley “Boss” and Minnie Bell Thompson. She was a former employee of T.W. Samuels Distillery and a retired supervisor in food service for the Nelson County Board of Education at Cox’s Creek School. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and My Old Ky. Home Chapter of the Order Eastern Star #436.

MARY LOUISE “SIS” RUMMAGE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Rummage; an infant son, Earl Lloyd Rummage; two sisters, Ada Robinson and Etoil Lawson; three brothers, Emmett Thompson, Laurence Thompson and Jock Thompson; and one granddaughter, Bobbi McGee.

She is survived by two daughters, June Carol (Jerry) McGee and Joyce Rummage, both of Bardstown; one son, Jim Rummage (Anita) of Bardstown; five grandchildren who affectionately call her “Mudder”; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Malcolm Hester officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at New Salem Baptist Church.

The family request that memorial contributions go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-