Computer issues mean county clerk’s office unable to do vehicle transactions

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 12, 2021 — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom’s office is unable to process vehicle-related transactions — tag renewals, transfers or registering new vehicles — due to ongoing statewide computer issues.

The computer system used for vehicle registrations — the Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) has been running intermittently since Friday.

JEANETTE SIDEBOTTOM

The AVIS system is experiencing intermittent issues from a recent system implementation. The implementation is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted.

People who need vehicle transactions should contact the county clerk’s office in advance to make sure the computer system is operational. The county clerk’s office is open for non-vehicular business. Kentuckians can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.

It is not known when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will be resumed. For the latest updates, check KYTC’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc.

