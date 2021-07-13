Posted by admin

Local GOP resolution honors Rep. Chad McCoy for service in state legislature

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — The newly reorganized Republican Party of Nelson County unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that honored state Rep. Chad McCoy his years of service to Nelson County.

The resolution cited four specific bills McCoy sponsored during the most recent session of the General Assembly. It also rescinded any previous resolutions the party organization may have approved that were critical of McCoy.

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE. McCoy provided the meeting attendees with an update on what’s ahead for the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

State Rep. Chad McCoy spoke to the Republican Party of Nelson County’s executive committee at Monday night’s meeting.

The 2021 session of the legislature was unusual because the General Assembly had to craft a one-year budget. Due to the pandemic last year, the longer 60-day session approved a one-year budget that was scaled back from the original plans.

The budget approved earlier this year leaves additional money in the state’s “rainy day fund,” which is an important metric to the state’s bond rating that affects the state’s ability to borrow money.

FEDERAL PANDEMIC AID. McCoy said the General Assembly dedicated substantial amounts of one-time federal pandemic funds to need infrastructure projects, including water projects in Eastern Kentucky.

McCoy said some communities in Eastern Kentucky have problems worse than those experienced by residents of Flint, Mich.

“We’ve got communities that don’t have clean drinking water,” he said.

State Rep. Chad McCoy listens to Greg Burkot, a member of the field staff of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie.

Another infrastructure project is broadband internet, with $250 million earmarked to expand broadband in underserved communities.

“It’s shocking how many people in Kentucky don’t have access to the internet,” he said. “Even in Louisville, there are places in downtown that have no internet access.”

The General Assembly also paid down the loan the state took to cover unemployment during the pandemic.

“I still get multiple phone calls a day from people who haven’t gotten the unemployment they should have received last March, last April and May,” he said.

The General Assembly also passed legislation to add limits to the governor’s emergency powers, and would require the governor to bring the legislature back in session for executive orders lasting more than 30 days.

After that legislation was passed, the governor sued the legislature, calling the measures unconstitutional. The matter will end up as a decision by the state supreme court.

The General Assembly is currently in the interim session, and the legislature is looking to craft a two-year budget in January.

McCoy said the state’s tax revenue is doing well, but said the credit for that is due to the fact people are spending money given to them by the federal government.

“We’re still in a very uncertain time,” he said. “Until the federal government stops paying people to stay home, we’re not going to get this economy back up and running like we need to.”

McCoy invited constituents to visit him in Frankfort during the interim or when the General Assembly convenes early next year.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE. Monday’s gathering was the first meeting of the recently formed county GOP executive committee. The group began the process of developing a mission statement and goals, and reviewed the party’s reach on social media.

The committee also discussed ideas on how to grow the party’s registration in the county, and the need to encourage qualified people to run for local offices in 2022.

-30-