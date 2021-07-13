Posted by admin

Obituary: Daniel Odell Ice, 86

Daniel Odell Ice, 86, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He retired from Louisville Gas & Electric and was a former ranger with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. He was a lifelong resident of Nelson County. He was born Dec. 28, 1934, at the height of the Great Depression in a log house off Ritchie Lane. He was raised in the knobs of Balltown, New Haven, and Icetown, and made his home on New Haven Road for 52 years with his wife, Marlona.

DANIEL ODELL ICE

Despite two stints serving his country in the U.S. Army in Germany and Maryland, a trip to Hawaii and visits to family in Lexington, he was never comfortable being outside of Nelson Country for longer than six hours, give or take an hour or two. A true raconteur of the old school, Daniel Odell was always ready with a one liner or a good story, and was just as ready to regale you with an anecdote drawn from the history of the county or Kentucky. “How are you going, today, Dad? Oh, sick, sober, and broke.” A gentleman farmer at heart, he appreciated a good tractor, particularly if was John Deere green. Need an opinion on the make of a car or truck? He had one for you. He appreciated long rides in the country and Mass at Gethsemani, where he particularly enjoyed his friendships with the brothers, perhaps wondering if they would take him on as an honorary Trappist. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a former member of the Nelson County Jaycees, and the Nelson County Airport Board. He loved his home, Nelson County, and his family. He will be missed.

Daniel Odell Ice was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lucian Ice, his mother, Anna Pearl Scamahorne Ice, and his sister, Mary Ellen Metcalfe.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marlona Ruggles Ice; two daughters, Anna Marie (Tim) Cambron of Versailles and Marlona Katherine (Chad) Ice-Wedding of Lexington; two sons, John Thomas David (Andrea) Ice of Arlington, Va., and Daniel Lee Ice of Lexington; four granddaughters, Carly Ann Cambron of Nashville, Lauren Marie Cambron of Lexington, Providence Ilsley Ice and Liberty Marie Ice, both of Arlington, Va.; and one grandson, Seth Joseph Cambron of Lexington.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Abbey of Gethsemani or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-