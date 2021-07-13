Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph E. Riley, 77, Vernonia, Ore.

Joseph E. Riley, 77, of Vernonia, Ore., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Vernonia, Ore. He was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Nelson County. He was an electrician for MBF Inspections. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam and a member of Lyons Club of Vernonia, Ore. He loved to restore old cars.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Spalding Riley; his parents, Joseph and Ruby Riley; and one brother, Charles N. Riley.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph P. (Leslie) Riley of Bothell, Wash., and James E. Lemon of Santa Clara, Calif.; four sisters, Patsy Chesser, Debbie (Larry) Colvin, Lena (George) Renteria, all of Sycamore, Ill., and Brenda Haptonstall of Shepherdsville; three brothers, Jerry Riley of Bardstown, David (Martha) Riley of Bloomfield, and Mike (Angie) Riley of Sycamore, Ill.; three grandchildren, Jenna Riley, Caelan Riley, and Adam Belbachir; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Larry Colvin officiating. Burial is in St. Michael Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

