Obituary: Deacon Sam Filiatreau, 77, Bardstown

Deacon Sam Filiatreau, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Bardstown. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He served in Vietnam with Army National Guard C Battery and the 101st Airborne. He was a member and Deacon at St. Thomas Catholic Church, where he ministered to many in Nelson County and surrounding counties. He was a loving husband, father, Pa, great-Pa, brother, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Therese Filiatreau; and two brothers, Tommy Filiatreau, and George Filiatreau.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Filiatreau; one daughter, Anna (Jerry) Stallings all of Bardstown; two sons, Dan (Rebecca) Filiatreau of Bardstown and Matt (Lisa) Filiatreau of Bloomfield; 10 siblings, Carolyn Crepps, Joyce Edelen, Elizabeth Mayer, Sue Smith, Charlie Filiatreau, Alice Filiatreau, Ann Riley, N. A. Filiatreau, Jeanette Stephens, and Jack Filiatreau; 10 grandchildren, Samantha Filiatreau, Olivia (Jason) Ralston, Laureen Agnes Filiatreau, Isaac Filiatreau, Victoria (Joseph) Wheatley, Ezekiel Stallings, Nasya (Tyler) Veech, Samuel Filiatreau, Mia Filiatreau, and Eli Filiatreau; two great-grandchildren, James Veech and Alexis Wheatley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris and the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, and 9-10:45 Friday, July 16, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to a church of your choice or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

