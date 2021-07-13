Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Elliot Whitt, 71, Taylorsville

William “Bill” Elliot Whitt, 71, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born April 24, 1950, in Logan County, West Va., to the late John Mitchell and Anna Mae Salmons Whitt. He was a retired real estate broker. He was a past master of the Abraham Masonic Lodge. He served as a deacon at Little Mount Baptist Church. He was known by everyone as the Little Mount Santa Claus.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Smith Whitt; one daughter, Amanda Lynn (Kawana) Crider of Bardstown; two sons, Brian (Molly) Whitt of Taylorsville and William Mitchell (Elly) Whitt of Manchester, Tenn.; two brothers, Johnny Lee (Donna) Whitt of Shepherdsville and Guy Mitchell (Sharon) Whitt of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Ryan Michael, Clayton Elliott, Nicole Lynn, Evan Arthur, Emily Kathryn and Alexis Grace.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Alan Hahn and Bro. David Clay officiating. Burial is in Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

