Video: State Rep. Chad McCoy provides legislative update at local GOP meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 13, 2021`– State Rep. Chad McCoy provided a legislative update to the executive committee of the Republican Party of Nelson County at the group’s meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021. The group approved a resolution that recognized McCoy’s contributions as state representative. The resolution also rescinded prior resolutions by may have been critical of McCoy. Running time: 15 minutes, 44 seconds.

-30-