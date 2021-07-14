Posted by admin

15 young women competed Monday for title of Miss Nelson County Fair

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — The 2021 Miss Nelson County Fair contest had to be moved indoors at Samuels Hall Monday evening due to the late evening rain. The inclement weather did not stop 15 young ladies from various parts of Kentucky in competing for the title of Miss Nelson County Fair. The top three winners were:

Miss Nelson County Fair: Maddison Lynea Frey, daughter of James and Angela Frye of Vanceburg.

1st runner up: Aneisha Alise Cox, daughter of Ron and Lora Bradford of Vine Grove.

2nd runner up: Jaime Lynn Timmons, daughter of Janie Timmons of Cynthiana

