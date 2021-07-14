Nelson County Fair contest results: Toddler and Baby contests
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
GIRLS 12-17 MONTHS:
Winner: Lille Grace Upchurch, daughter of Zach and Laura Upchurch
1st Place: Sidney Tye Barnes, daughter of Ethan and Whitley Barnes
2nd Place: Violet Rose Ballard, daughter of Derek and Sonya Ballard
BOYS 12-17 MONTHS:
Winner: Joseph Bentley Newton, son of Joseph and Haley Newton
1st Place: Cameron Alexander Nalley, son of Amber Nalley
2nd Place: Quinton James Donahue, son of Joseph Donahue and Emilyl Messer
GIRLS 18-24 MONTHS:
Winner: Lillia Rosslyn Hill, daughter of Janice Hill and Todd Oelze
1st Place Carli Jo Meza, daughter of Amy and Abel Meza
2nd Place: Lillie Katherine Pulliam, daughter of Hailey Deweese and Jackson Pulliam
BOYS 18-24 MONTHS:
Winner: Jaxson Keith Vincent, son of Bryan and Jennifer Vincent
1st Place: Xavier Ray Wilson, son of Joanna Tonge and Levi Wilson
2nd Place: Reid Samuels Crepps, son of Chad and Jami Crepps
GIRLS 25-36 MONTHS:
Winner: Caroline Dishon, daughter of Robert and Denise Dishon
1st Place Oakley Jaymes Thomas, daughter of Christopher Thomas and Leah Eaves
2nd Place: Chanel Rose Herchenrader, daughter of Caroline Fowler
BOYS 25-36 MONTHS:
Winner: Brodie Lee Hagan, son of Patrick and Jessi Hagan.
1st Place: Emmitt Lane Culver, son of Jarren and Paige Culver
2nd Place: Coleman Bryer Davie, son of Hannah Benningfield and Baker Davie
GIRLS 37-48 MONTHS:
Winner: Adalynn Margaret Greenwell, daughter of Austin and Shelby Greenwell
1st Place: Amelia Kathleen Gaffney, daughter of Phillip and Katie Gaffney
2nd Place: Evelyn Grace Brown, daughter of Eric and Ashley Brown
BOYS 37-48 MONTHS:
Winner: Ryan Vincent Wigginton Ballard, son of Megan Ballard
1st Place: David Caleb Moran, son of David and Andrea Moran
2nd Place: Grayson Cole McCubbins, son of Ethan and Elizabeth McCubbins
GIRLS 49-59 MONTHS:
Winner: Karsyn Noel Tingle, daughter of Adam and Kayla Tingle
1st Place: Emmeline Judith Bowling, daughter of Shane and Stephanie Bowling
2nd Place: Zaiya LeeAnn Price, daughter of Dallas and Jalynn Price
BOYS 49-59 MONTHS:
Winner: Hunter Lamkin, son of Tawny Warren
1st Place: Oliver Quincy Bonza, son of Michael and Sina Bonza
-30-