Nelson County Fair contest results: Toddler and Baby contests

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

GIRLS 12-17 MONTHS:

Winner: Lille Grace Upchurch, daughter of Zach and Laura Upchurch

1st Place: Sidney Tye Barnes, daughter of Ethan and Whitley Barnes

2nd Place: Violet Rose Ballard, daughter of Derek and Sonya Ballard

BOYS 12-17 MONTHS:

Winner: Joseph Bentley Newton, son of Joseph and Haley Newton

1st Place: Cameron Alexander Nalley, son of Amber Nalley

2nd Place: Quinton James Donahue, son of Joseph Donahue and Emilyl Messer

GIRLS 18-24 MONTHS:

Winner: Lillia Rosslyn Hill, daughter of Janice Hill and Todd Oelze

1st Place Carli Jo Meza, daughter of Amy and Abel Meza

2nd Place: Lillie Katherine Pulliam, daughter of Hailey Deweese and Jackson Pulliam

BOYS 18-24 MONTHS:

Winner: Jaxson Keith Vincent, son of Bryan and Jennifer Vincent

1st Place: Xavier Ray Wilson, son of Joanna Tonge and Levi Wilson

2nd Place: Reid Samuels Crepps, son of Chad and Jami Crepps

GIRLS 25-36 MONTHS:

Winner: Caroline Dishon, daughter of Robert and Denise Dishon

1st Place Oakley Jaymes Thomas, daughter of Christopher Thomas and Leah Eaves

2nd Place: Chanel Rose Herchenrader, daughter of Caroline Fowler

BOYS 25-36 MONTHS:

Winner: Brodie Lee Hagan, son of Patrick and Jessi Hagan.

1st Place: Emmitt Lane Culver, son of Jarren and Paige Culver

2nd Place: Coleman Bryer Davie, son of Hannah Benningfield and Baker Davie

GIRLS 37-48 MONTHS:

Winner: Adalynn Margaret Greenwell, daughter of Austin and Shelby Greenwell

1st Place: Amelia Kathleen Gaffney, daughter of Phillip and Katie Gaffney

2nd Place: Evelyn Grace Brown, daughter of Eric and Ashley Brown

BOYS 37-48 MONTHS:

Winner: Ryan Vincent Wigginton Ballard, son of Megan Ballard

1st Place: David Caleb Moran, son of David and Andrea Moran

2nd Place: Grayson Cole McCubbins, son of Ethan and Elizabeth McCubbins

GIRLS 49-59 MONTHS:

Winner: Karsyn Noel Tingle, daughter of Adam and Kayla Tingle

1st Place: Emmeline Judith Bowling, daughter of Shane and Stephanie Bowling

2nd Place: Zaiya LeeAnn Price, daughter of Dallas and Jalynn Price

BOYS 49-59 MONTHS:

Winner: Hunter Lamkin, son of Tawny Warren

1st Place: Oliver Quincy Bonza, son of Michael and Sina Bonza

