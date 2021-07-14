Posted by admin

13 young women compete at fairgrounds for title of Miss Teen Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 — The Miss Teen Nelson County had 13 young ladies competing for the title at the Nelson County Fairgrounds Tuesday night. This pageant was an open pageant for any young lady within the state of Kentucky, including two young ladies from Nelson County.

The winners for the pageant include:

Winner: Katelyn Renee Rodgers, daughter of Karen and Jason Rodgers of Madisonville

1st runner up: Lily Grace West, daughter of Liz and Mark West of Munfordville

2nd runner up: Edra Pawley, daughter of Melissa and Darren Weedman of Caneyville

-30-