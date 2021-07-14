Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 12-13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Brendon David Booher, 32, Borden, Ind., assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); resisting arrest. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rico Mondail Mason, 42, Bardsdtown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Anthony Cooke, 25, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Nicholas Erin Stone, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,900 cash. Booked at 4:57 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Patrick Hall, 44, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $530 cash.

Booked at 11:27 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021.

-30-