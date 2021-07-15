Posted by admin

Obituary: Jo Ann Harrell Simpson, 66, Bardstown

Jo Ann Harrell Simpson, 66, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born April 16, 1955 in Fairfield. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was Pentecostal in faith, and a prayer warrior who spent her time praying for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mary Harrell; one sister, Mary Catherine Harrell; and the father of her children, Rick Simpson.

She is survived by three daughters, Rose (Andy Bose) Simpson and Jennifer Simpson, both of Bardstown, and Hallie (Kyle) Schober of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sisters, Barbara (Tim) Leake and Sandy Harrell, both of Bardstown; three brothers, Roger Harrell and Kenny (Kim) Harrell, both of Bardstown, and Gary (Sue) Harrell of Sturgis, Mich.; six grandchildren, Blaine Young, Ethan Bose, Drew Bose, Emma Bishop, Riley Schober, and Aspen Schober; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

