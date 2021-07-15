Posted by admin

Obituary: Micah Leslie Taylor, 33, Bardstown

Micah Leslie Taylor, 33, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at UK Chandler Hospital. He was born on Feb. 1, 1988, in Louisville. He worked for Bardstown Animal Clinic and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Lillian Hill; his foster maternal grandparents, Leo and Bernadette Mudd; and his paternal grandparents, Buddy and Susie Taylor.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Joseph P. and Rose Marie Taylor of Bardstown; one son, Sean D. Taylor of Bardstown; a special uncle, Randy Mudd of Fredericksburg; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, and 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, july 19, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions should go to Kentucky Organ Donors Association, Humane Society of Nelson County, and or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

