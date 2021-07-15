Posted by admin

Averitt Express of Louisville honors Cox’s Creek man for 30 years of safety

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

BUSINESS NEWS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 — Averitt Express recently honored associate Craig Evans of Coxs Creek for 30 years of safety.

CRAIG EVANS

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt’s Louisville-area facility is located at 4020 McCollum Court.

Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries.

