Young women competed Tuesday for title of Miss Nelson County Fair Princess
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Wednesday, July 14, 2021 — Tuesday evening saw four young ladies from Nelson County compete for the title of Nelson County Fair Princess. This pageant was for Nelson County residents only.
The results were:
Winner: Braelyn Kate Boggs, daughter of Jesse and Kayla Boggs, and Tammy and AJ Lyons
1st runner up: Zoey Isabella Goldsmith, daughter of Eva and Joshua Goldsmith
2nd runner up: TIE – Reyna Bethany Crigler, daughter of Steven and Jacki Crigler and Skyler Buky, daughter of Heather and Keith July
-30-