Young women competed Tuesday for title of Miss Nelson County Fair Princess

From left, Braelyn Kate Boggs, Zoey Isabella Goldsmith, Reyna Bethany Crigler and Skyler Buky.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 — Tuesday evening saw four young ladies from Nelson County compete for the title of Nelson County Fair Princess. This pageant was for Nelson County residents only.

The results were:

Winner: Braelyn Kate Boggs, daughter of Jesse and Kayla Boggs, and Tammy and AJ Lyons

1st runner up: Zoey Isabella Goldsmith, daughter of Eva and Joshua Goldsmith

2nd runner up: TIE – Reyna Bethany Crigler, daughter of Steven and Jacki Crigler and Skyler Buky, daughter of Heather and Keith July

